Shamed Andrew, Princess Beatrice wanted to establish ‘power dynamic’ within Royal Family

Princess Beatrice, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor showcased their own power play ahead of Epstein scandal.

The father-daughter duo ensured they sit away from Royal protocols when they refused to curtsy Queen Elizabeth II on her

Advertisement

93rd birthday celebrations.

Speaking about the day, Royal expert Judi James told the Daily Mail: "Beatrice clearly shuns the act of respectfully greeting the other royal women so studiously and emphatically and stands upright and stares as her grandmother passes and walks into the church. It gives the impression that Andrew is performing some status-leap frogging to define his own 'special role' in the family with a spot of non-verbal power play.

"He makes a bee-line for the spot nearest the door so he and Beatrice can dart in right behind the Queen, leaving Princess Anne lingering to one side and his brother Edward right at the back of the royal line." She further noted that both Beatrice and her father's greetings were "deliberately casual".

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are urged to make tough choices within the Royal Family

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are told to stay away from the Royals for an undefined time limit.

After Prince William has barred the York sisters from attending the Royal Ascot, it is best both Beatrice and Eugenie also take a back seat for Easter celebrations.

Royal expert, Jennie Bond, told the Mirror : "I’m sure the women care about the damage that has been done to the royal family, and it seems to me that the best way to support their uncle and cousins is to keep their distance for the foreseeable future.

She added: "It might be helpful if they told the King that they are otherwise engaged for Easter and Royal Ascot week, thus relieving him of the dilemma about whether to invite them.”

"Like it or not to, they would draw unwelcome press attention to themselves if they were to join the rest of the royals, so it might be better for all involved if they keep a low profile for now,” noted the expert.