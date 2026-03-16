Meghan Markle’s ‘danger’ to Prince Harry comes out: ‘No one wants association with your wife’

Tom Bower’s upcoming book Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family has its sights set on Prince Harry, and its revealed shocking details about his conversation with his Sentebale chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka, from back before they parted ways and had a public back and forth.

According to the author there was a lot of damage that she had informed Prince Harry of, damage that his wife had inflicted on his brand image.

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This comes despite Prince Harry being a strong advocate of his wife, even going as far as to call out when allegations get ‘too much’.

Still, according to Mr Bower, when Prince Harry was on his way from Singapore, towards Tokyo for a fundraising trip in 2023 Ms a fundraising trip to informed him of the brand audit she did on him, and revealed the ‘dangerous’ results.

“On their flight to Singapore, the outspoken lawyer introduced another unpleasant reality check. Corporate brands hate controversy, “she said at the time, according to the biographer. “After conducting a brand audit among 50 organisations and donors, she told Harry she had discovered that his personal brand value had crashed. ‘People don’t want to be associated with your Netflix shows and especially not with Meghan’.”

“The survey also discovered that Meghan had little brand value in America. Across the globe, she actually damaged Harry’s remaining brand value,” the chairwoman added according to the report.

As for what Prince Harry’s reaction was Mr Bower, in his book that is being serialized by The Times and The Sunday Times admitted, “accustomed to being hailed as 'box office', Harry was stunned. Johnny Depp, he replied, had still attracted a lot of money despite his bitter courtroom battles with Amber Heard. Couldn’t he do the same?”

But “‘times have changed’, Chandauka replied,” by saying its said, and “‘the proof was in the finances’.”