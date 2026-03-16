'Horrified' Meghan Markle losing sleep after damaging email leak

Meghan Markle likes to be in control

Meghan Markle has been left ‘horrified’ by damaging email leak ahead of her visit to Australia with husband Prince Harry.

The insiders have told the New Idea that she is extremely worried.

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The close confidant said Meghan was ‘horrified when word got out, ahead of the official announcement, that the Duchess would be appearing at a women’s retreat in Sydney.

“She likes to be in control, and the chaotic announcement about her arrival was anything but polished,” the mole continued.

Meghan’s reaction to the leaked email has been disclosed amid reports she is the guest of honour at the Her Best Life Retreat and gala dinner in Sydney, while her husband the Duke will speak at a workplace mental health summit in Melbourne.

The source tells the outlet, “While a leak about the trip isn’t the end of the world, Meghan’s losing sleep at what else could come out about her and Harry’s private dealings.”

The media outlet also reported the leak emerged as it was announced that Meghan and Harry’s lucrative partnership with streaming giant Netflix is now completely over.

The platform opted not to renew her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, after just two seasons, and has now withdrawn financial support from her lifestyle brand As Ever, which was part of a separate deal.