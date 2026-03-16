Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snub Royal ‘melodrama’ from critic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have called out a Royal author for crossing a line.

Writer Tom Bower, who has made scandalous allegations about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Betrayal: Power, Deceit, and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family,

Advertisement

"Mr. Bower's commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation," the Sussexes's spokesperson shared. "This is someone who has publicly stated, 'The monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,' language that speaks for itself."

The rep continued: “He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him."

She spokesperson said: "It is disappointing to see the Times give prominence to commentary that appears driven by a long-established agenda rather than a genuine understanding of the Invictus Games and the community it supports," a spokesperson shared, via People.

The statement continued, "The focus should remain where it belongs—on the courage, recovery, and camaraderie of those who have served."