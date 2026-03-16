Princess Beatrice, Eugenie key ‘suspects’ of the Royal Family
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s activities created suspicions amongst Royals
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were allegedly suspected over their involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.
The York sisters, who have now been asked to not attend the Royal Ascot, were doubted over their relationship with the sex offender ahead of explosive revelations in Epstein files.
Royal expert Andrew Lownie said: "Well, I think the decision to ban them from Ascot is interesting. The line that they're pushing is that they were never going to go to Ascot in the first place, and it does seem odd to be so public about this distancing.
"They could have just quietly said to them, 'Listen, you know, please don't turn up'. So, I think it is a very clear indication that the Royal Family either know something or suspect something, and they therefore feel the need to distance themselves from the daughters.
"Now, this could be pressure from William. Charles may be changing his mind. He has been, of course, very sympathetic to them over the last few months."
He added: "William, I think, is calling more of the shots now. So there's definitely a change going on, and I get the sense also that there's a bit of distancing even from the Sussexes, clearly from the Waleses."
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