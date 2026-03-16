Andrews’ daughters Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie finally receive respite amid calls to strip them too

Despite many calling on King Charles to ‘do right’ and take a look into Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s connection to the pals of their parents. There are some who believe it would be ‘unfair’ against the two sisters who have seen their father stripped of all his titles, his honors, his home of many decades and even his ability to ride horses.

One of these staunch supporters is none other than PR expert Lynn Carratt whose sat down with GB News and revealed that the sisters who are standing in the line of succession and 9th and 12th place deserve far more grace than they are receiving.

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In the view of the expert from E20 Communications, “stripping them (Beatrice and Eugenie) of titles would risk creating public backlash.”

Mainly because their day to day lives are vastly different from that of their father, for the daughters held private jobs in their youth and are now mothers and philanthropists.

It is in light of this that the expert urges the public to see them as both “royal princesses and as private individuals carving out their own careers and identities remain separate from Andrew’s controversies.”

At one point in the conversation she’s even said, “retaining their titles maintains fairness, respects their personal achievements, and avoids unnecessary complications for the Royal Family.” Plus “removing them could create more headlines for all the wrong reasons and inadvertently draw attention to the very issue they have no part in,” she also said near the end.