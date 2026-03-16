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Shamed Andrew ‘felt like a King’ with his sex victims

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s violins admits she felt objectified by the abuser

By Eleen Bukhari
March 16, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s victims admits she felt like she was a part of a ‘meat market’ during her sexual encounters.

The 32-year-old victim of Jeffrey Epstien and Andrew says she was put in a room with other girls and presented to the ex Prince.

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Caroline told The Sun on Sunday: “You could tell Andrew felt like he was a king. I just wanted to get out of there. It was creepy.” 

She then insisted: “Andrew knows much more than he says he does.

“He should be investigated for his links with Epstein as he understood the situation in that house clearly.”

She recalled: “I thought I was going to Epstein’s mansion for a photoshoot. I thought this was going to be my big break.

“But when I walked in it was clearly a big party and everyone was dressed in black.

“I was shocked but I was told to stay as it would be worth my while. So I tried to go with the flow as I thought maybe I’d get modelling gigs out of it. Once I realised what was going on I freaked out.”

She said: “Everyone was given the same type of dress.

“We didn’t have a choice in wearing it. It was tight as they didn’t know our sizes but they assumed that if we were there we would be the same size. I was also told to put on eyeliner,” said Caroline.

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