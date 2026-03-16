Shamed Andrew ‘felt like a King’ with his sex victims

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s victims admits she felt like she was a part of a ‘meat market’ during her sexual encounters.

The 32-year-old victim of Jeffrey Epstien and Andrew says she was put in a room with other girls and presented to the ex Prince.

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Caroline told The Sun on Sunday: “You could tell Andrew felt like he was a king. I just wanted to get out of there. It was creepy.”

She then insisted: “Andrew knows much more than he says he does.

“He should be investigated for his links with Epstein as he understood the situation in that house clearly.”

She recalled: “I thought I was going to Epstein’s mansion for a photoshoot. I thought this was going to be my big break.

“But when I walked in it was clearly a big party and everyone was dressed in black.

“I was shocked but I was told to stay as it would be worth my while. So I tried to go with the flow as I thought maybe I’d get modelling gigs out of it. Once I realised what was going on I freaked out.”

She said: “Everyone was given the same type of dress.

“We didn’t have a choice in wearing it. It was tight as they didn’t know our sizes but they assumed that if we were there we would be the same size. I was also told to put on eyeliner,” said Caroline.