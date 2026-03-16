Shamed Andrew ‘felt like a King’ with his sex victims
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s violins admits she felt objectified by the abuser
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s victims admits she felt like she was a part of a ‘meat market’ during her sexual encounters.
The 32-year-old victim of Jeffrey Epstien and Andrew says she was put in a room with other girls and presented to the ex Prince.
Caroline told The Sun on Sunday: “You could tell Andrew felt like he was a king. I just wanted to get out of there. It was creepy.”
She then insisted: “Andrew knows much more than he says he does.
“He should be investigated for his links with Epstein as he understood the situation in that house clearly.”
She recalled: “I thought I was going to Epstein’s mansion for a photoshoot. I thought this was going to be my big break.
“But when I walked in it was clearly a big party and everyone was dressed in black.
“I was shocked but I was told to stay as it would be worth my while. So I tried to go with the flow as I thought maybe I’d get modelling gigs out of it. Once I realised what was going on I freaked out.”
She said: “Everyone was given the same type of dress.
“We didn’t have a choice in wearing it. It was tight as they didn’t know our sizes but they assumed that if we were there we would be the same size. I was also told to put on eyeliner,” said Caroline.
-
Harry, Meghan Markle get the spotlight over decision regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
-
Sarah Ferguson told to take ‘villain’ roles in Hollywood
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie key ‘suspects’ of the Royal Family
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snub Royal ‘melodrama’ from critic
-
Shamed Andrew, Princess Beatrice wanted to establish ‘power dynamic’ within Royal Family
-
Princess Beatrice caused dad Andrew’s entire ordeal & downfall? 'He just wanted his name cleared'
-
‘Treason’ is enacted against Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle: ‘Its provoked something visceral’
-
King, Queen officially welcomed on state visit to Australia ahead of Meghan Markle, Harry's trip