Sarah Ferguson told to take ‘villain’ roles in Hollywood
Sarah Ferguson is told to opt for Hollywood amid Royal rejection
Sarah Ferguson is tipped to work in Hollywood to bounce back her career.
The ex Duchess of York, who is now exiled from the Royal Lodge, could work as the villain in The Traitors.
PR strategist Mitchell Jackson told The Sun on Sunday: “With PR you work backwards from the goal.
“What she needs now is a lifeline, financially and reputationally and the only lifeline I see is The Traitors. That’s the only lifeline.
“The move now isn’t to restore her reputation, the move is to play the villain.
“PR is poker and she’s been dealt the villain card. She can’t play any other one.
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“She should do it for free. It’s her only option.”
Mitchell then added: “The problem for her now is this is actually an American scandal.
“Because it’s an American scandal, she can’t just hop on a plane and fly over here like she usually does.”
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