King, Queen officially welcomed on state visit to Australia ahead of Meghan Markle, Harry's trip

Prince Harry and Meghan have announced to visit Australia next month.

King Frederik of Denmark and his Australian-born wife Queen Mary have been officially welcomed on state visit to Australia ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip next month.

The palace shared photos of the king and queen on Instagram saying, “In Australia's capital Canberra, Their Majesties The King and Queen were officially welcomed on a state visit on Sunday.”

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As per the statement, the official reception took place at Government House, located in the large Yarralumla park on Lake Burley Griffin.

The Governor General of Australia, Sam Mostyn, joined by Mr. Simeon Beckett welcomed the royal couple.

Upon arrival at Government House, the Royal couple were also welcomed with a traditional smoking ceremony.

Prince Harry and Meghan have announced to visit Australia next month.

The royal couple’s spokesperson said, "Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia in mid-April to take part in a number of private, business and philanthropic engagements. Further details will be shared in due course.”

It is believed that Meghan and Harry’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not be on the trip, and will remain in Montecito, California.

The California-based royal couple last visited the country in October 2018 as the Invictus Games were held in Sydney.

During the trip, which came five months after their wedding, Meghan and Harry had also announced that they were expecting their first child.