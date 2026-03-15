Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy announces she welcomed third child on Mother's Day

Chelsy Davy went on saying, "Wishing you a very happy Mother’s Day."

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend has shared stunning photos of her three children to mark Mother’s Day.

Taking to her Instagram account, Chelsy Davy also announced she has welcomed her third child and shared the photographs with her kids saying “Happy Mother’s Day.”

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She said, “This year feels especially meaningful for me as we welcome our little boy, Finn, who arrived last week. Returning to those hazy newborn days has been a beautiful reminder of just how remarkable mothers are - and of the many ways we each balance family, work and everything in between.”

About the Mother’s Day, she said: “It’s a celebration that touches us all. Whether you’re a mother yourself or spending a little extra time today thinking about the mother figures in your life, it’s a moment each year to pause and appreciate.”

“Running Aya alongside raising Finn, Chloe and Leo is a juggle, but it’s one I’ve chosen. And one of the wonderful things about the world we live in today is that many of us have that freedom - to shape our lives in the way that feels right, whether that includes motherhood, a career, creativity, or something entirely different.”

Chelsy Davy went on saying, “Wishing you a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Chelsy and Prince Harry dated on and off from 2004 until 2011.