Why 'conscious' Kate Middleton rarely drinks alcohol after cancer diagnosis?

Kate Middleton says "Since my diagnosis I haven't had much alcohol”

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has admitted she rarely drinks alcohol after her cancer diagnosis two years ago.

The future queen said, "Since my diagnosis I haven't had much alcohol.”

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When offered a pint at Fabal Beerhall while touring London’s beer Mile on Thursday, the Princess of Wales said: "It's something I have to be a lot more conscious of now."

The mother-of-three revealed in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

Now, the Fox News Digital has reflected on Kate Middleton’s decision to quit alcohol citing study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alcohol is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen, meaning it raises the risk for cancer.

The US centre says on its website, "You can lower your risk for cancer by drinking less alcohol or not drinking at all.

"All drinks that contain alcohol, including red and white wine, beer, and liquor, increase the risk of cancer."

The CDC further said, "Some studies show that drinking three or more drinks that contain alcohol per day increases the risk of stomach and pancreatic cancers.

"Drinking alcohol may also increase prostate cancer risk,” the study says and continues “All kinds of drinks that contain alcohol increase the risk of cancer.”

It further advised, “Drinking less alcohol is better for your health than drinking more."