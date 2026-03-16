King Charles disappoints Kate Middleton while everyone’s under enormous strain

While the entire Firm struggles under the weight of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s controversy it appears the most heartbroken is Kate Middleton who feels a lack of support from her father in law.

What is pertinent to mention regarding this piece of information is that it comes not because of the woes plaguing the Palace but because of King Charles’ lack of decisive action, not just in the past but after the media frenzy erupted.

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There is even silence now despite calls being made to have Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor removed from the line of Succession not just because of his friendship to a child sex offender but also because of allegations of misconduct, while in public office, that are plaguing him.

All of this is what has led a source to come forward with a verdict of their own and it shows them saying, “For Kate, the emotional impact of everything that was said publicly hasn't faded with time. She still feels the damage done during that period, and it's not something she believes can simply be brushed aside now that a few years have passed.”

While speaking to RadarOnline the insider has said, “Once those kinds of lines have been crossed so publicly, she feels it becomes incredibly hard to rebuild trust or return to the way things were before.” Also “in her mind, reopening that chapter now would only risk creating even more uncertainty and instability for the monarchy at a moment when it is already under enormous strain.”

There’s also the issue of her thoughts about King Charles with whom she’s generally shared a nice relationship because as the source puts it,“Kate has privately felt somewhat knifed in the back by the impression that Charles hasn't taken a stronger, more definitive stance on where the boundaries should lie with Harry and Meghan. From her point of view, the situation required a much clearer line in the sand.”

Before concluding the source also says, “as someone who knows she will one day be queen, Kate expected stronger backing and clearer signals behind the scenes about how the family should move forward. Instead, she feels the approach has sometimes been too cautious, and that has left her feeling exposed at a moment when the institution is already facing enormous pressure.”