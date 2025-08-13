Princess Ingrid Alexandra begins University journey with 'special visitors'

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the future Queen of Norway, has met special visitors in Sydney.

The 21-year-old Norwegian royal previously confirmed that she would be heading to Sydney, Australia, to begin a three-year university degree in international relations and political economy.

As she arrived on campus at the end of July, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit have also joined their daughter in Australia.

According to Se og Hor, Me, Mette-Marit, 51, has been in Sydney to support Ingrid Alexandra, while Haakon, 52, travelled there after a trip to Portugal.

Ingrid Alexandra’s decision to study abroad follows in the footsteps of her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who also spent time in Australia as a student.

Back then, the future queen took part in an exchange programme and attended Wangaratta High School in North East Victoria.

The young royal’s academic ambitions have being widely applauded, with many seeing this move as a significant chapter in her journey toward one day becoming Queen of Norway.