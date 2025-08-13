Meghan’s Netflix teaser features jumper worn by Princess Kate

Kate’s £125 knitwear steals the spotlight in Meghan’s new trailer

Meghan Markle has stepped into familiar fashion territory, sporting a look strikingly similar to one of Princess Kate’s past style hits.

In the trailer for season two of her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in a rich burgundy version of Sézane’s ribbed ‘Sami’ jumper the very same design worn by the Princess of Wales in cream during a 2023 engagement.

The chic French knit, with its raglan shoulders and five gold buttons trailing from wrist to forearm, became a standout in Kate’s wardrobe when she wore it two years ago while visiting Nottingham Trent University.

The princess paired the £125 jumper with a matching Naelle midi skirt (£120) for a polished monochrome moment, accessorising with pearl Simone Rocha earrings and Gianvito Rossi suede pumps.

Meghan’s take on the look, retailing at £155 over £40 more than Kate’s original cream version has already proved a sell-out online, with most sizes snapped up by eager shoppers.

The Duchess of Sussex delivers a mix of glamour and elegance on-screen, with standout looks including two Carolina Herrera dresses, a floral belted midi at around £1,838 and a striped shirtdress just shy of £600.

Another episode sees her in a £214 Veronica Beard striped midi dress, elevated by a Jessica McCormack diamond and gold pendant necklace worth a dazzling £8,800.

Fashion fans will remember that in the first series of With Love, Meghan, she balanced high end designer pieces with the occasional high street buy like a £291 Jenni Kayne cashmere jumper layered over a £978 Loro Piana knit, paired with Zara linen-blend trousers.

But she also embraced full luxury, stepping out in a £790 Zimmermann shirt-and-shorts set, £538 Saint Laurent sandals, Natalie Marie earrings, a Logan Hollowell necklace, and an Ariel Gordon tennis bracelet valued at more than £7,900.