Sarah Ferguson turns to Princess Eugenie, Beatrice for financial support: 'She's too old to work'

Andrew and Sarah have been asked to leave the residence, “She’s completely panicking.”

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is ‘completely panicking’ over finances amid post-royal struggle and she is turning to her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, for support.

This has been claimed by royal insiders while speaking to the Woman’s Day.

The fresh claims have come out as Andrew is set to leave the Royal Lodge by Easter.

Sarah had been living with her former husband tension free at the Royal Lodge since 2008.

Now, as Andrew and Sarah have been asked to leave the residence, “She’s completely panicking.”

The royal source claims, “Sarah’s world has collapsed around her, any opportunities to bring in money have evaporated and she’s completely panicking.”

Sarah, who was once comfortably settled at Royal Lodge with Andrew, allegedly believed her future was secure.

The close confidant added Sarah’s set up with Andrew at Royal Lodge was so ideal and she “truly thought” it would be there for her until she died.

However, sudden reality of managing her own finances has reportedly left Sarah unprepared.

The royal insider said Sarah had not anticipated having to pay her bills at this stage in life, “she’s not prepared and she has no prospects.”

Amid this struggle and having limited options, the former Duchess of York is said to believe her daughters should step in.

The mole said Sarah is saying Princess Eugenie and Beatrice will need to take care of her because “she’s too old to work.”