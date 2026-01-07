Meghan Markle source breaks silence amid online criticism over stock error

A source close to Meghan Markle has broken their silence amid growing criticism over an online glitch.

The Duchess of Sussex has been facing intense scrutiny online after a technical error on her As Ever brand’s website briefly allowed customers to see stock numbers for individual products.

The glitch, which has since been fixed, led some shoppers and social media users to question the popularity of the items as it appeared that large quantities remain unsold.

However, a source close to Prince Harry’s wife declined the rumours that the brand was struggling and said the figures were being taken out of context.

"It's (As Ever) exceeded everybody's expectations in terms of how well it's gone, I would say, across the holiday period. That period has been incredibly successful,” the source told Newsweek.

They continued, "People are attempting to paint a negative narrative and are choosing how they present things, choosing how they share information to fit a particular narrative to perpetuate certain negative story lines and this is just another example of how people have to be really discerning with the way that they not only consume media, but the way that they interpret data and facts that are shared with them, because they often don't present the whole picture."