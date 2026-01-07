Andrew receives another shock as Beatrice, Eugenie lose claim to Royal Lodge

Former Prince Andrew has dealt another blow to his family, as his daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice will no longer be able to inherit the Royal Lodge.

The former Duke of York had held a 75-year lease on the 30-room property since 2003, but following renewed scrutiny over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein, King Charles ordered him to vacate the residence.

Now, property experts are saying that the lease has been terminated and the estate will entirely go to the Crown Estate.

This means that Beatrice and Eugenie will get no inheritance claim for the property, reported The Mirror.

Speaking with the publication, property expert Elliot Castle said, "[This] would only have been possible while the lease remained in place.”

"Once that lease is surrendered or terminated, there is nothing to pass on.

"From a property standpoint, that closes the door entirely. Royal Lodge would revert fully to the Crown Estate, with no residual claim for Andrew or his daughters."

King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles and ordered him to vacate the Royal lodge over his past ties with Epstein.

According to reports, Andrew will leave the property by Easter and is expected to relocate to another property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

"The key point here is that Royal Lodge is not just a home - it's a valuable long-term leasehold asset,” the expert continued.

"Initiating a formal process to remove Andrew earlier than expected effectively strips away the remaining financial and practical value of that lease.

"Reports suggesting a loss of around £500,000 reflect not just moving costs, but the loss of a heavily invested, long-term residential interest that would otherwise have remained in place for decades."