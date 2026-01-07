King Charles 'plastic surgeon' honour sparks speculation

King Charles's New Year honours list published recently included more than 1,157 people.

They will be awarded titles from Member, Commander or Officer of the Order of the British Empire to the highest honours of knighthoods and damehoods.

Among them was Simon Eccles, a consultant craniofacial and plastic surgeon, who was appointed Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) in the 2026 New Year Honours for his services to the monarchy, according to a report.

The report said the award recognises his role as Surgeon to The King and Queen, part of the royal medical household.

Eccles specialises in reconstructive and cosmetic procedures on the face, nose and eyelids.

Social media users and critics have speculated that he may be King Charles's personal "plastic surgeon", fuelling rumours of cosmetic work.

However, no official evidence supports claims being made online and no official source describes him as the King's personal "plastic surgeon" or links the honour to cosmetic procedures.