Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive major warning after rebranding charity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a serious warning regarding their charity as a royal expert raises questions about the future of their foundation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced that the Archewell Foundation has been renamed Archewell Philanthropies.

"This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family,” they said.

They revealed that the change reflects their long-term vision for supporting global causes as a family and, one day, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams casted doubt on the move, telling The Express that the charity appears to be struggling despite the rebrand.

"When a charity is obviously failing, they should surely increase it if they really believe in it as they claim to. It is indelibly linked to their image and they have exploited their royal connections ruthlessly, but this seems to be failing,” the expert continued.

"They are attempting to be beacons of positivity whilst being estranged from their families bar Meghan's mother and this affects their charitable work."

"It doesn't seem to be working, the charity, despite a superficial rebrand, seems destined either to fail or to be largely irrelevant.

“This won't help their image in Hollywood or in the United States."