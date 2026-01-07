King Charles eyes reunion with Prince Harry for Archie, Lilibet

Two key reasons are driving King Charles's desire to reunite with Prince Harry, his grandchildren, and his health care.

The monarch has hardly met Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet and the emotional pull of building a bond with his grandkids is what sources told Radaronline.com is one of the reasons for reconciling with the Duke of Sussex.

King has apparently seen Archie since he was born in 2019 and Harry along with wife Meghan Markle moved to U.S. in 2020. However, Charles only met Lilibet once when the family visited U.K. in 2022.

A royal insider told the outlet, "For Charles, the entire issue narrows down to two very small figures whose lives he has largely been absent from. Archie and Lilibet are at the heart of why reconciliation matters so deeply to him.

"He is acutely aware that their childhoods are passing quickly, and he is determined not to remain a distant or symbolic grandfather, but someone who is genuinely present in their lives."

The wish to reconcile further intensified following King Charles's cancer diagnosis.

"His recent health scare has sharply clarified his priorities. Formalities, rank, and old family disputes have taken on far less importance, eclipsed by the emotional reality that he barely knows his youngest grandchildren and may be running out of time to change that," a second source added.