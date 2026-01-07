Prince Harry’s UK trip against publisher approaches: Will he meet King Charles?

With another hearing for Prince Harry’s privacy case against the publisher of the Daily Mail slated for this month, questions began to emerge whether King Charles would receive another visit from his son, who he met for the very first time during his four-day charity tour last year.

According to a report by The Telegraph it seems unlikely even though the date given to the prince for his High Court privacy claim is for January 19th.

According to the same outlet, he is expect to give evidence during the trial, all the while seven high-profile claimants, including big names like Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence, Sadie Frost and Sir Simon Hugheswill offer their testimony too, for cross-examination.

The outlet even went as far as to reveal, “With the specific trial timetable still unconfirmed, the Duke is unable to commit to any specific dates or times. He has still not been able to book his flights.”

Furthermore its also said, “with multiple commitments pencilled in his diary in the United States, his return to the UK will probably span only a few days.”

Another point to note is that during the days Prince Harry will be in London, King Charles on the other hand will be in Scotland, that too for most of the month.

However, there is also another revelation that comes in regards to his emotions regarding the whole thing. According to quoted sources, “he has no wish to be linked to any court proceedings,” by association, which means he “would prefer to give his younger son a wide berth.”

What is pertinent to mention is that just two years ago, Prince Harry became the first senior royal in history to testify in a court of law, for almost 130 years.

At the time the prince was awarded over £140,600 in damages after his win against The Mirror Newspapers in 2023.

Not only that but a “full and unequivocal apology” was also promised, for the intrusion into his private life, “including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun” from the years of 1996 to 2011.