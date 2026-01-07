Sarah Ferguson wants her own 'royal' household after Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew will be 'out' of his Royal Lodge by Easter time

Former Duchess of York, who is set to leave the Royal Lodge with Andrew by Easter, wants her own ‘royal’ household, it has been claimed.

The royal sources claimed to the Woman’s Day that Sarah wants her own ‘royal’ household funded by Princess Eugenie and Beatrice with their respective husband.

The insider said Beatrice and Eugenie are as loyal and unwilling to abandon their mother, however, living under one of their roofs is not Sarah’s preferred solution.

“Eugenie and Beatrice are not going to abandon her, if worse comes to worse they would have her live with one of them, but that’s not what Sarah wants,” the close confidant noted.

The source added Sarah allegedly has her sights set on maintaining an independent, royal-style household, therefore, “She wants her own ‘royal’ household that her daughters and their respective husbands fund.”

The fresh claims came amid reports Andrew, the former Duke of York, is set to leave the Royal Lodge, where he had been living with Sarah.

King Charles younger brother has lived at Royal Lodge in Windsor for more than two decades but is set to relocate after being stripped of his titles.

The Daily Mail reported Andrew will be 'out' of his lodging by Easter time as the the royals traditionally spend the Easter holiday at Windsor Castle together each year, with a Sunday service at St George’s Chapel.