Sarah Ferguson sets sights on new chapter amid Royal Lodge eviction

Sarah Ferguson is starting a new chapter after a difficult period for her and former Prince Andrew, following King Charles’s decision to have them leave Royal Lodge.

The move, ordered by the monarch late last year due to renewed scrutiny over their ties with Jeffrey Epstein, forced Andrew to give up the Windsor home he had lived in for more than 20 years.

According to reports, the former Duke of York is now expected to move into a private property on the Sandringham estate.

As for Ferguson, who continued living with her former husband despite their divorce, is looking for a place of her own and is focusing on rebuilding her career.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Robert Jobson said, "[Andrew and Sarah] were relying on [the Royal Family] leaving them at Royal Lodge and fought very hard to stay there."

The report further mentioned that Fergie is looking for a separate residence, potentially in the Windsor area, with an insider telling People Magazine, "She's a fighter."

"When she was divorced [from Andrew], her financial settlement was not huge, unlike Princess Diana's,” Jobson continued, “and she was introduced to this lifestyle and lived it in a way that almost bamboozled her and has been in incredible debt ever since.”

“She never got the payoff she should have got," he added, per GB News.

Fergie and Andrew weren’t invited to the royal family’s annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham last year and spend the occasion together at Royal Lodge.

However, their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, received and invitation and were seen celebrating with them.

"It's easy to say this is a snub to their parents, but they would say, 'I'm a royal princess, I'm in line to the throne, I have been invited to attend the King's Christmas celebrations, and you don't turn down the King's invitation,'" Jobson explained.

"It's not an invitation, it's a command, really."