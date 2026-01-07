Prince Harry no longer sees future in US with Meghan Markle in shocking twist

Prince Harry reportedly does not see a future in the US with Meghan Markel in what sources describe as a dramatic shift in his outlook since moving to California.

The Duke of Sussex moved to the US in 2020 after he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and wanted to build life away from the shadow of the royal family.

However, a source has shared with Radar Online that Harry feels deeply unhappy, isolated and stalled in Montecito after five years.

They alleged that Harry has grown frustrated by their professional life full of setbacks and having no close friends in the country.

It has left him feeling increasingly homesick and longing for the sense of purpose he once had in the UK.

"Harry has reached a breaking point with life in California and has been blunt with Meghan that he no longer sees a future for himself there,” the insider said.

They added, “He feels profoundly unhappy and directionless, frustrated that the professional opportunities he hoped would materialize never truly did.”

The source further noted that King Charles’ son “has struggled to form genuine friendships, feels isolated from any real sense of community, and is deeply unsettled by how decisively Hollywood has cooled toward them, which has only reinforced his sense that he does not belong in that world."

"In short, Harry is homesick, feels henpecked by Meghan as he's on her home turf and what she says goes in their relationship – and he also feels like a hollow man and a shadow of his former self,” they continued.

The royal insider commented that this is a “man who loved his sports and having a laugh and a pint with his pals at the pub.

“That is the life he wants to get back to. He also misses the sense of purpose being a working royal gave him."