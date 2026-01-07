William, Kate comparison to David, Victoria Beckham sparks controversy

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s comparison to David and Victoria Beckham did not sit well with some critics as one expert said it “cheapened” the future king and queen.

However, royal fans and followers came to Beckhams defence and said the comparison was “spot on.”

It all began after a report by The Times praised the Prince and Princess of Wales’ “genuine relationship and strong marriage,” drawing parallels with David and Victoria.

"It reminds me a bit of dear old David and Victoria Beckham... I think the public can spot a genuine relationship and a genuinely strong marriage and two people who fit well together,” a source shared.

They added, “How strong they are individually, but also as a couple. And I think that's probably a great asset."

Reacting to the story, Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell warned that likening the royals to the Beckhams could undermine their image in “this unforgiving social media world.”

"A strong marriage is undoubtedly important to the royals but do we really want to cheapen our future King and Queen by likening them to the Beckhams?” she penned.

“Is it really how William and Kate want to be perceived in this unforgiving social media world?"

According to The Mirror, social media user were quick to defend Victoria and David with one writing, "It is amazing what Kate has achieved."

"Personally, I think the comparison between the Beckhams & W&K [William and Kate] is spot on,” they added.