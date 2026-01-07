Meghan Markle’s business gets dubbed ‘fiesta of fakery’ with no ‘cred’ to speak of

Meghan Markle’s attempt at entering a space occupied by Martha Stewart for decades has not hit the ground running because despite the Duchess herself calling the business a success, and despite its infancy, she saw Stewart turn to Yahoo Lifestyle back in July 2025 saying something t6hat many brand a diss.

Her comment reads, “Meghan, I don’t really know very well. I hope she knows what she’s talking about. Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important.”

Why experts, commentators and critics alike think this is because of her vague brand motto which talks about elevating the ordinary.

In the eye of one such expert, columnist Jan Moir, “on and on it goes in this netherworld of nothingness, this supposed elevation of the ordinary into the extraordinary.”

Because even taking into account the brand’s youth, “there can be no denying the lack of clear identity and audience connection, no matter how many flowers Meghan sprinkles on top,” she said in her piece for The Daily Mail.

“Meghan has a long way to go and many, many flowers to sprinkle before she can hope to emulate even a fraction of this kind of success.”

After all, “who knows what 2026 holds for As Ever, but it seems unlikely that she can rely on another Netflix series to help the brand. There is only so much the public can take.”

Plus, “there were just too many complaints about a show that turned out to be a fiesta of fakery without a shred of cred, made in a fiction of a kitchen that wasn't hers, filmed with best friends she had only just met, featuring recipes that were not original,” she also shared in a single breath.

Her concluding words contained a question she pondered and it reads, while “it may have been thoughtfully curated by the Duchess of Sussex, but can As Ever last for ever? Or even until next Christmas?”