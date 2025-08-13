Princess Kate releases new emotional film with personal message

Kate Middleton, who recently won her battle against cancer, has issued an inspiring video with a major update on life and nature.

The Princess of Wales wants people to "ignite their inner fire" and "cherish the bonds of love and friendship" as she issued second film inspired by the solace she took from "Mother Nature" during her struggle to remain cancer-free.

'Summer' was filmed Sheffield, Bradford, North Wales, Anglesey and the south coast of England over the last few months.

Princess Catherine, who was not featured virtually, provides the voice over for the film, which was released on the Prince and Princess of Wales official Instagram account on Wednesday, August 13.

The future queen also shared a personal message along with the video, writing: "Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here's to Summer. C".

The series is a reminder and reflection of the beauty and complexity of the human experience.

Kensington Palace said that the new summer episode "remains rooted in nature but also captures meaningful human interactions and embraces the joy of connection."

The film also features a group of ballet dancers, students from The Royal Ballet School.

Kate Middleton says: "Summer is a season for abundance. Just as the flowers bloom and the fruits ripen, we too are reminded of our own potential for growth. It is the time to ignite our inner fire and explore our own creativity, passions, and dreams."

She went on to explain: "As we bask in the sunlit hours, friends and families come together; playing, connecting, being present. Embracing the joy to be found in even the most fleeting of moments and shared experiences.

"Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. So open your hearts; sing, dance, play. The days are still long, so simply love, and be loved."

In May, the mother-of-three personally launched a video revealing how she embraced 'the healing power of nature' during her cancer treatment.

The other three short films will soon be released, with Summer, Autumn and Winter editions in due course.