Jonathan Bailey sparks buzz with recent interaction with Amelia Dimoldenberg

Jonathan Bailey charming gesture with Amelia Dimoldenberg thrills fans

Jonathan Bailey sent fans in frenzy with his latest move with Amelia Dimoldenberg.

The Bridgerton star is set to make an appearance at Dimoldenberg’s YouTube show, Chicken Shop Date.

In the teaser posted by the host on Instagram, the Wicked star is won fans' hearts with a sweet gesture.

In the flirtatious video, Bailey gave Dimoldenberg a flying kiss which she pretends to catch, sparking reaction from fans.

She captioned the post, "you asked, I slid into the dms… @chickenshopdate with @jbayleaf out FRIDAY [red heart emoji]."

Soon fans flooded her comment section, sharing their excitement.

A fan wrote, "my dream date. and he knew that."

"The duo we totally knew we needed," another said.

"His such a flirt… I’m blushing already [laughing emoji]," third penned.

Fourth user added, "He’s such a natural flirt, I have to look away."

In the upcoming episode of Chicken Shop Date, Bailey and Dimoldenberg are set to discussed several things including, new film Jurassic World Rebirth, his rise to fame and his thoughts on dating.