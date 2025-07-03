Harry Styles’s new flame makes first appearance after PDA-packed outing

Harry Styles’ rumoured love interest Ella Kenny was seen out and about for the first time since sparking buzz with their steamy PDA at Glastonbury Festival.

Following a full-blown make-out session with the As It Was hitmaker over the weekend, the London-based producer was photographed grabbing lunch in central London on Wednesday, July 2.

Four days after the now-viral kissing video, the One Direction star's new flame kept it casual yet chic in a grey vest top paired with low-rise jeans.

She accessorised her look with a beaded belly chain, a nose ring, tinted sunglasses, and silver flip-flops. Ella, 28, held a baseball cap in one hand while balancing a cup of coffee and a takeout bag in the other

This marks her first public appearance since being linked to the Perfect singer, after their flirtatious moment on the Glastonbury dance floor made headlines.

Although Harry, 31, reportedly arrived at Worthy Farm in the early hours with a group of friends, it was his time in the VIP area that raised eyebrows.

In a video obtained by The Sun, the Watermelon Sugar singer is seen sharing an intense kiss with a mystery brunette. "Harry only had eyes for this woman and sparks were flying as soon as they were together," a source told the outlet.

Onlookers also claimed that while Harry initially entered the VIP section with friends, he appeared "inseparable" from the woman once she joined him.