Nicholas Hoult reflects on ‘awkward’ Superman audition opposite David Corenswet

Nicholas Hoult, starring as Lex Luthor in ‘Superman’, also auditioned for role of Clark Kent
Nicholas Hoult recently opened up about a surprising twist during the casting process for the upcoming James Gunn‑directed Superman film, now set to release on July 11, 2025.
While promoting the movie alongside co‑star David Corenswet on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hoult revealed that he had actually auditioned for Clark Kent before being offered the role of Lex Luthor.
Reflecting on their initial meeting during auditions, Hoult recalled, “I walked around the corner and there was like, lots of shadows on the studio lot and then one ray of sunshine, and David had taken a seat into this ray of sunshine and was sitting there, like charging up from the sun, like Superman does, getting his power”.
He continued, reflecting on the moment of realization, noticing Corenswet’s height, features, and voice, Hoult thought, “I’d be happy if this guy was Superman. You’re perfect for it, really, genuinely”.
Corenswet echoed the sentiment, expressing admiration for Hoult and recalling what it was like to meet while both were auditioning for the same role.
“I’ve admired Nick as an actor for a long time and to get to meet him in this context, both dressed as Clark Kent… It was wonderful,” he said.
When news broke that Hoult would take on the part of Lex Luthor, Corenswet was enthusiastic, “I thought, ‘This may be the best thing that happens to this film, because a superhero is only as interesting as their villain,’” he shared.
