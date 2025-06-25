Taylor Swift excites fans with unexpected move at Travis Kelce’s event

Taylor Swift gives fans Eras Tour throwback at Travis Kelce’s concert

Travis Kelce left Swifties speechless by arranging a secret surprise Taylor Swift performance for them at his Tight Ends & Friends concert.

The 35-year-old NFL star brought his pop superstar girlfriend, also 35, to take the stage at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville without fans’ information, on Tuesday, June 24.

Taking the stage, Swift performed one of her fan-favourites, Shake it Off, after she said, “We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play and these are the tight ends.”

“I stay out too late,” she then began singing as the crowd cheered loudly and sang along.

The Grammy winner caught the crowd completely off-guard as a source told People Magazine, “Taylor surprised the crowd by joining Kane Brown onstage for Shake It Off. The crowd lost their minds! At the end of her performance she made sure to thank the band and gave each one of them a hug.”

Before Swift appeared on stage, Brown teased that there was a "really, really, really special guest" to join them, soon the Anti-Hero hitmaker walked up to the stage and said, "Theoretically, how loud can we get?"

Speaking of what fans deemed the couple’s red-carpet debut, the source told the outlet, “They made their way upstairs there they chatted with the TEU athletes and guests. Travis and Taylor stayed by each other’s side all while chit chatting and catching up with everyone.”

The surprise song marked Swift's first performance since she wrapped up her two-year-long Eras Tour.