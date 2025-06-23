Travis Kelce, Scott Swift play key role in ‘protecting’ Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s dad and Travis Kelce support the popstar amid Blake Lively legal battle

Taylor Swift has a strong support system based on her dad, Scott Swift, and boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as she deals with the legal drama Blake Lively has dragged her in.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has reportedly ended her friendship with the Gossip Girl alum but Judge Lewis Liman has granted permission for the former bffs’ old text conversations to be handed over to Justin Baldoni’s team.

However, just like the Grammy winner’s dad Scott earlier strategised to get his daughter out of the subpoena by leaking information to Justin’s team, a source shared that he would continue to protect her from any negative impact of the legal drama.

“This is a blow but I doubt Scott Swift will take it lying down. If there's a loophole or something he can do to fight this he'll figure it out,” the insider told Daily Mail.

The source claimed that the NFL star also has a similar attitude towards the situation, saying, “Travis is very much in the same vein. They're both extroverts and they come off as good guys. But they're both very old school and protective as well and they keep their eyes on the prize, which in this case is Taylor.”

Speaking of the businessman, they added, “People call him Papa Swift with affection and he's always had that friendly, old-school energy. But behind the warmth is a laser-focused strategist. He was all dad on the surface, but there's a Wall Street brain ticking underneath.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has made it clear that she doesn’t want anything to do with the lawsuit after Blake mentioned her as her “dragon.”

Travis followed suit by unfollowing Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds on social media after the drama ensued.