Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spark split speculations with NYC date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce date night fuel swirling rumours

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift left fans sparked an intense reaction among fans with their recent date night in New York City.

The couple, both 35, stepped out for dinner at an Italian restaurant on Friday, June 20, and fans had a lot to day about their viral paparazzi pictures.

As Kelce enjoyed a break from his training ahead of the NFL season, he spent the evening with his pop superstar girlfriend at the Big Apple.

In a now-viral video, Kelce was seen shaking hands with a man who held the door for the couple, and Swift followed after him. The duo paused for a bit and discussed something quickly before walking to their car.

Fans had a lot to say about the couple’s brief exchange, as one wrote, "She looks on edge or drunk or uncomfortable or something cause why is she walking like that."

Some speculated that the couple looked like there is trouble in paradise, saying, “I feels like the fire is gone. Tbh. They will break up soon? I saw Travis is just a little off, trying hard to hide it.”

However, one Swiftie responded, “He literally got off a plane not long ago after three consecutive days of camp, not to mention traveling from Cannes right before. He's tired. Also, they've been together for nearly two years. People get comfortable, doesn't mean the ‘fire is gone’ from a five second clip.”

Another believed in the baby rumours that have encircled the couple for a while now, and said, “Me thinks she's pregnant,” and another, “Why she walking like that? I hope she is okay.”

The couple have not addressed the speculations about either a rocky phase in their relationship or a baby on the horizon.