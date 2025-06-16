Justin Bieber concerns fans with heated text exchange: ‘Kanye vibes’

Justin Bieber fans worry about his sanity as the singer continues to share unfiltered posts

Justin Bieber shocked fans with a new social media update in which he posted screenshots of his fight with a friend.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday, June 15, and posted a series of screenshots of himself arguing with a friend who claimed that the Grammy winner had “lashed out” at him.

The Baby hitmaker slammed the undisclosed person telling him that “Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean.”

Justin went on to say that he “will never suppress my emotions for someone,” and if the friend didn’t like “my anger, you don’t like me.”

The former friend’s response read “I’m not used to someone lashing out at me,” and “It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger.”

However, Justin appeared to put an end to their friendship as he continued, “This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short lived relationship. I wasn’t kidding when I told u [sic] I didn’t need u [sic] as a friend. I have good friends … who will respect these boundaries.”

The Sorry singer concluded on an aggressive note saying, “I thought you were a p---- … which is why I always kept my distance but I was willing to give you the benefit of the doubt … this confirms you were the p---- I always thought u [sic] were. Please leave me alone now. Blocking you now.”

Justin’s post seemed to worry fans as they noted that the singer’s serial posts are remind them of “Kanye vibes,” referring to the rapper’s social media posting spree.

Multiple fans asked Justin to “Please heal, nobody HAS to deal with your traumas and anger.”

“Mate, please look after yourself,” wrote another.