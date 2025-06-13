Taylor Swift’s reason for not re-recording ‘Reputation’ confirmed: source

Will Taylor Swift ever release ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’?

Taylor Swift fans might be disappointed to know that the chances of getting Reputation (Taylor’s Version) are very slim.

The 35-year-old pop superstar might never finish re-recording the album after she told fans she hasn’t even recorded “a quarter” of it in the letter.

Now an insider shared the real reason Swift has hesitated from revisiting her 2017 album, as they told Page Six, “It was about not going back to songs that were written all about falling in love with Joe.”

The source confirmed the reason after fans speculated that it was related to Alwyn, whom the Anti-Hero hitmaker dated from 2016 to 2023.

“She cannot access that headspace now — cannot and does not want to … Delicate and Call It What You Want and New Year’s Day— tracks like that? Not a chance,” continued the insider.

Weighing in on where Swift stands with the vault tracks, they added, “I wouldn’t be surprised if the Reputation vault tracks — because she would like to put those out there — come out as part of a Deluxe Remastered Reputation for the [10th] anniversary of that album… in 2027.”

This comes after the Eras Tour performer surprised her fans with a special letter, in which she announced that she has bought back her original recordings from Shamrock Capital, the firm which owned the albums after buying them from Scooter Braun.