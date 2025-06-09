Taylor Swift makes new record with ‘Reputation’ after buying masters back

Taylor Swift marks new milestone with old ‘Reputation’ album

Taylor Swift is reliving the days when she newly released Reputation and it reigned on the charts.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has once again achieved chart-topping success with her 2017 album after she bought back the original album.

As a fan-favourite album, Reputation was a point of contention for several Swifties because they were conflicted while listening to the version that didn’t belong to Swift.

However, now that fans are free to listen to it, it seems that it’s all they listen to.

The album is now sitting at No. 5 in the Billboard 200 charts, and as per Luminate’s data tracking, album sales for Reputation were up 1,184% for the tracking week, most of which are digital copies since physical vinyls were not stocked in the marketplaces.

The new physical editions whenever they come out, will be without the Big Machine logo that appears on the copies previously available. Digital streaming sites too are in the process of shifting the credits to Swift.

The 14-time-Grammy winner has garnered much attention since her announcement, including both of her Love Story songs, Taylor’s Version and original rising at the charts at the same time.