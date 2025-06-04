Inside Travis Kelce's intimate proposal details to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's intimate proposal details revealed

Rumours surrounding an engagement between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reached a fever pitch, but those close to the couple suggest the delay is rooted in more than scheduling conflicts.

Despite dating publicly since October 2023 and maintaining a highly visible and passionate relationship, the pair remain unengaged.

According to Radar Online, the NFL athlete "wants this to be perfect, like something from a Nicholas Sparks movie."

He knows Taylor's experienced some iconic moments in her life, and he's determined to create something even more unforgettable.

Kelce has already commissioned a custom engagement ring with the help of a private jeweler, involving some of Swift's inner circle for input.

He's reportedly planning a proposal for summer, before the NFL season resumes in September, with a trip to Brazil to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

This would coincide with Swift's current break from performing, providing a rare window for an intimate moment away from public scrutiny. However, sources close to the singer reveal that Taylor has been emotionally affected by a troubling legal battle involving her close friend, actress Blake Lively.

Lively is currently involved in a contentious lawsuit with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, and Swift has reportedly been subpoenaed and may be required to provide personal communications as part of the legal proceedings.

Kelce, ever conscious of Swift's wellbeing, appears to be weighing the situation carefully.