Josh O’Connor enjoys quiet date with Alison Oliver in London

Josh O’Connor enjoys quite date in London with Alison Oliver

Josh O’ Connor and Alison Oliver has seemingly confirmed their romantic relationship during a quite walk down the London streets.

The Crown alum and Saltburn actress were looking smitten sharing PDA packed moments during their stroll.

The Challengers star was wearing a navy-green stripped sweat shirt and navy blue trousers and sported a light blue baseball cap.

On the other hand, Oliver was wearing a matching a light blue jacket, dark blue sweat pants.

During their intimate stroll the lovebirds appeared to share a passionate kiss before they continued their walk down holding hands.

Meanwhile, this might be the first time the two has confirmed their relationship, it is not the first time they have been spotted together.

Earlier this month, the they linked up at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival premiere of Connor's new film The Mastermind, where they posed with the actor's parents Emily O'Connor on the red carpet.

On second Cannes outing, the pair appeared at a cocktail event together alongside friends Jeremy O'Harris, Este Haim, Danielle Haim and his Mastermind co-star Alana Haim.

Conner’s new film The Mastermind was released on May 23.