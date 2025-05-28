Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers ask judge for mistrial after Kid Cudi testimony

Diddy’s lawyers just tried their luck with a mistrial, but to no avail.
As Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial enters its third week, the music mogul’s lawyers requested a mistrial, per People magazine.
The move came after prosecutors questioned a Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigator about destroyed fingerprint evidence in the 2012 firebombing of Kid Cudi’s car, asking who may have authorised its removal.
Diddy’s lawyers argued that the line of questioning unfairly suggested their client used money or power to evade justice.
“They were trying to plant this idea to these jurors that Mr. Combs authorised this,” said defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro.
But Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that the questions weren’t prejudicial and denied the motion. He did, however, instruct the jury to disregard any reference to the lost fingerprints.
Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, testified that his car was torched with a Molotov cocktail in early 2012 — right around the time he was briefly dating Cassie Ventura.
Ventura, who previously testified against Diddy, claimed the rapper threatened to blow up Cudi’s car after finding out about their relationship.
Prosecutors allege the bombing is just one piece of a wider criminal conspiracy. Diddy, who faces multiple federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
