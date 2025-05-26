Meghan Markle ‘arguing’ with Harry over strict rule for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle ‘arguing’ with Prince Harry over strict rule for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are protective parents to their two children, have maintained a strong joint front amid their ongoing rift with the royals.

Despite the many setbacks the couple has faced in the past few years, Harry and Meghan appear to be at an impasse about a crucial decision concerning Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, three.

According to royal experts, Harry and Meghan are currently in the middle of their “biggest divisive” debates amongst each other concerning the children’s privacy.

“I cannot get away from the feeling that maybe Harry and Meghan feel differently about whether or not to show the children,” Newsweek’s Chief Royal Correspondent Jack Royston said during The Sun podcast.

Ever since Meghan marked her return to social media earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex has shared glimpses of the children, with their faces firmly kept hidden.

Royston noted that Harry takes a “hard-line” approach with it which is why the children’s faces are hidden. Otherwise, Meghan would “rather just put pictures of their faces on Instagram and not worry too much about it.

Meanwhile, Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson shared that Harry and Meghan were having a “debate” about how much they would want their children to be seen in public.

He said, “Meghan wants to live like a billionaire, she wants to have a celebrity lifestyle in California, whereas Harry wants to be a little bit more private.”

Royston explained that Harry’s childhood in UK was tough given that he was the “most famous child face in Britain, probably the world”, as everywhere he and William went they would get recognised.

Harry “wants his children to be able to live, to be able to choose whether they want a quiet life or a life of their own.”