King Charles inheritance ‘could turn into major problem’ for monarchy

King Charles, who has been known as a life-long advocate for sustainability and protecting the environment, harbours a habit which undermines his key message in advocacy.

It seems that the monarch inherited an unfortunate and expensive habit which will eventually form as a part of his legacy – which seems to defeat the purpose of the slimmed down monarchy.

The King has limited the senior royal positions and taken away privileges from non-working royal members of the family to ease the financial burden on the Crown. However, to alleviate the burden, perhaps the monarch’s own habits might need some slimming down as well.

According to Tina Brown, a former editor of Vanity Fair and Tatler, Charles adopted the lifestyle of his late grandmother – Queen Mother Elizabeth.

The Queen Mother, who died in 2002, was known for her extravagant tastes and extensive household staff. Brown wrote in her book, The Palace Papers, that senior courtiers at Palace believed that Charles “wanted to ‘out-granny Granny’ in old world elegance”.

“[King Charles], unfortunately, chose to emulate his big-spending grandmother, who insisted on living in Edwardian grandeur, maintaining five fully staffed homes,” she wrote.

Elsewhere, she noted that the Queen Mother “set the tone for several generations of royal life” but she remained a “powerful influence on both Charles and Queen Elizabeth II”.

In one instance, the King made extravagant display when he was visiting a friend in north of England.

“It is rumoured Charles sent his staff ahead a day early with a truck carrying furniture to replace the fittings in the guest rooms,” a DailyMail report stated.

“The truck apparently contained Charles and Camilla’s complete bedrooms, including his orthopaedic bed along with his own linen... Other items included a small radio, his own lavatory seat, rolls of Kleenex Premium Comfort lavatory paper, Laphroaig whisky and bottled water, plus two landscapes of the Scottish Highlands.”

Moreover, Charles is known to wear handmade shirts that retail for approximately $1,350 each.

Even if the monarch is cutting costs by limiting the privileges of many royals, the lavish expenses of the king may end up causing far more problems in his reign.

The main purpose of sustainability is to use resources that are necessary without being a burden on the planet. With the extravagance and lavish treatment that Charles commands, it is not only problem for the planet but could also become a big one for the Crown.