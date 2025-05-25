Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to 'move on' from bombshell interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a clever decision in order to 'move on' from the Duke's knee-jerk interview following his legal setback in the United Kingdom.

For the unversed, the former working royal's appeal related to official security in the UK was dismissed by the court, leaving him 'devastated.'

To express his heartbreak, Harry gave an interview to BBC in which he opened up about his feud with the royal family, discussed his father King Charles' health and offered an olive branch to the royals.

However, his move received serious criticism as he was called out for once again discussing his family problem on television.

Notably, soon after the interview, Meghan and Harry attended two back-to-back concerts. First, the Montecito couple were spotted grooving on Beyonce's performance. They also enjoyed James Taylor's music show.

Now, speaking of the Sussexes' decision, Robert Jobson claimed that they took a 'clever' step to divert the attention from the interview.

As per Hello! Magazine, he said, "It's really interesting to me that we've had a very quick succession of positivity. Moments showing the couple together being happy, and they needed it."

Robert added, "It was a very knee-jerk interview and he probably regretted it. That interview didn't land in the way that they had hoped. They have gone out and obviously created these moments or designed opportunities for them to be seen and for the story to move on. And I think that was absolutely the only thing they could have done."