Josh O’Connor gushes about working experience with director Kelly Reichardt

Josh O’Conner opened up about the delightful working experience with writer and director, Kelly Reichardt in his new film The Mastermind.

The Crown actor, who stars alongside Alana Haim in the crime thriller, lauded Reichardt for her work ethics.

During the film's Cannes press conference on Saturday, which seemingly gort disrupted by unexpected power outage, he said: "I don’t know that I was necessarily aware of it at the time but there is something in working with Kelly."

"There’s a kindness to working with Kelly which you don’t often get. I find that really informs a performance," O'Connor added.

The Mastermind film is a 70s-set film in which Connor plays the role of an art thief on the run and Haim as his wife.

The History of Sound star also revealed that he'd been "a big follower of Kelly’s films" before signing onto the project and was drawn to his character due to his "ordinary" nature.

He continued, "When we go to the theater we see oftentimes the most extreme versions of characters and human nature, and that’s what we know as drama."

Explaining that he often finds himself wanting to see "ordinary people" placed in "extraordinary positions."

Alongside O’Connor and Haim, The Mastermind also stars John Magaro, Hope Davis, Bill Camp, Gaby Hoffmann, Eli Gelb, Cole Doman, Javion Allen, Matthew Maher, Rhenzy Feliz and Ryan Homchick.

The Mastermind was released on May 23.