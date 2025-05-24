Machine Gun Kelly shares message for ex in new song ‘Cliché’

Machine Gun Kelly in new song 'Cliché'

Machine Gun Kelly is back with new music, and this time, he’s baring his heart. On May 23, the singer dropped his latest track titled Cliché, featuring a chorus that feels deeply personal.

“Tell me, would you stay with me?” he asks in the song, adding, “Baby, we could make this home. You should run away with me / Even if you're better off alone.”

The emotional release comes five months after news of his breakup with Megan Fox during her pregnancy.

In March, the two welcomed a baby girl together. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, announced the birth in a touching Instagram post, sharing a video of himself gently holding his newborn’s hand.

He captioned it, “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed.”

The sweet moment was soundtracked by an instrumental song that MGK revealed he created with Travis Barker. The track was specially made for Megan to listen to while giving birth, making the occasion even more meaningful.

Megan, who is also mom to Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green, recently opened up about her latest pregnancy. She called it “unplanned but a happy surprise,” giving fans a rare glimpse into her experience.

While neither Megan nor MGK have publicly confirmed where their relationship stands today, the pair has been seen together multiple times since welcoming their daughter. MGK also shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with his ex Emma Cannon.

With Cliché, the artist seems to reflect on love, longing, and the question of whether something lost can be found again.