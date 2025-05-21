Taylor Swift drops new ‘Reputation (TV)’ hint with major move

Taylor Swift sends fans spiraling with latest ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version) Easter Egg

Taylor Swift fans are gripping on the edge of their seats as she keeps teasing her upcoming re-recordings.

The 35-year-old pop superstar teased Reputation (Taylor’s Version) as she premiered the first song, Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) during the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Grammy winner has given rise to plenty of speculation online since she started dropping hints for the re-release of her 2017 album.

Following the premiere of her first song from the re-release, The Handmaid's Tale official X account shared a video with the song playing in the background but then deleted it later.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s renowned music partner, Universal Music Group, also shared the video, writing that it was the first look into Swift’s upcoming album but deleted it – leading up to much theorisation among Swifties.

One fan wrote, "and deleted from UMG now," and another added, “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?”

"y'all r we movin," chimed in a third.

This comes after Swift previously teased a major announcement at the upcoming American Music Awards.

The Lover songstress has AMAs spelled out on her official website, making fans believe that all their questions will be answered at the award show on May 26th.