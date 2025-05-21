Is Paul Feig already plotting 'Another Simple Favor' twist?

Paul Feig, Hollywood's legendary director who is best known for hits like Bridesmaids, Spy and A Simple Favor, has recently expressed his interest in continuing the Simple Favor series.

After the recent sequel Another Simple Favor hit screens with more glam, mystery and thriller charm, fans have been asking for the next chapter.

Paul, 62, recently got candid about his idea of bringing another sequel, sharing some interesting insights about the possible series.

The director revealed that he already got some big plans for his leading actresses, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s characters, teasing plenty of shocking twists for the next Simple Favor film.

He shared with PEOPLE Magazine: "I definitely know where I want it to go."

"We'll see if everybody wants to do a third one. It was too much fun — I would love to get back together with this group and these characters and send them on an even weirder, international adventure, if possible," the filmmaker added.

The latest sequel took the characters to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, but for the third movie, Feig teased, "I think we need to take them out into the world even more.”

For the unversed, the first A Simple Favor which was released back in 2018, was inspired by the novel of the same name by Darcey Bell, and the sequel was written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis.