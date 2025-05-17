Pete Davidson smiles with new beau after taking relationship to next level

Pete Davidson enjoys new outing with girlfriend after their red carpet debut

Pete Davidson and his new girlfriend, Elsie Hewit,t are not shying away from spending some quality time publicly after making things official with the couple’s red-carpet debut.

The two, who graced the red carpet at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball in New York City on Thursday, May 15, stepped out for a new date over the weekend.

The former Saturday Night Live star and his new girlfriend were photographed courtside during a Knicks vs Boston Celtics game in New York on Friday, May 16.

According to Daily Mail, the pair, who took their relationship to the next level by shacking up together, were cosied up as the model leaned on the Dog Man voice actor while they watched the Knicks defeat the opposing team.

Reportedly, Davidson, who dates Kim Kardashian, sported his casual style in a grey hoodie paired with a blue t-shirt and jeans.

He accessorised his look with a baseball cap and a silver necklace. Meanwhile, his 29-year-old girlfriend commanded attention in a busty pinstripe corset and low-rise boyfriend jeans.

She pulled back her dark locks into a sleek bun and completed her look with gold hoop earrings and a matching necklace.

For the unversed, Davidson and Hewitt first sparked romance rumours in March 2025 after being spotted packed on PDA during their Palm Beach, Florida getaway.