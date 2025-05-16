Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Who is involved?

Whose name came up during Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial is currently in progress with new developments emerging in the case.

The American rapper is currently facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The trial which began May 5 opened with the testimony of Cassie Ventura. Shocking and disgusting details have surfaced including inside info on Diddy's infamous "Freak Offs".

Amid the opening statements in the trial, several names have come up and some are expected to come in future.

Some of the first celebrities talked about with the onset of the trial in Manhattan federal court, New York, include Kanye West, Michael B. Jordan, Kid Cudi, Michelle Williams, Kim Porter, Drake and French Montana, Britney Spears and Mike Myers.

The reason why their names were referred to vary but the jurors had been warned beforehand that these are the names that might be discussed during the case.

Also, Ventura while recording her statements has also named multiple celebrities.

Multiple shocking statements of the star witness have been recorded during which she has unveiled shocking information regarding the activities Combs was involved in.

For the unversed, 38-year-old revealed that she stayed in the relationship with Combs despite the abuse because she feared making him upset as it would turn him violent.