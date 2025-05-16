Justin Bieber's fluctuating moods worry fans

Justin Bieber fluctuating moods worry fans

Justin Bieber's strange behaviour has now reached to a point where his sanity is being questioned.

The Peaches singer seems to be stuck in a tumultuous mental state that he does not seem to be able to escape.

Selena Gomez ex's paparazzi meltdown moment, scandalous presence at 2025 Coachella, emotional Instagram post, cryptic video using filter – all these incidents have taken fans on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

The most recent one in the bizarre chain of acts is 31-year-old singer flexing drug use.

The Canadian singer took to Instagram Thursday, May 15, to put up a carousal of pictures of himself.

The first image is of the father of one seated in an armchair smiling and 'holding a large glass bong'

This act didn’t sit well with many people considering his status as a role model.

In the captionless post, the singer could be seen wearing a bright orange hoodie over grey sweatpants, and a pink beanie.

In another snap, he held a cigarette (or a joint) with heavy smoke covering his face.

For the unversed, recently news of financial woes of Hailey Bieber's husband have been swirling.

There have been reports that the Justin owes Scooter Braun millions of dollars due to his cancelled 2022 Justice tour.