Blake Lively reveals shocking twist in 'Another Simple Favor' sequel

Blake Lively surprises fans with recent revelation

Blake Lively shared her experience filming Another Simple Favor, where she took on a challenging dual role.

The Gossip Girl alum, who has recently been in the spotlight due to her legal turmoil with Justin Baldoni, spoke about the unexpected twist in the newly released sequel.

During her onstage appearance at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in March, Lively shared her experience dealing with the twist that came as a shock to her.

Speaking exclusively, she said, “I was like, no nerves, I know what I’m doing this time – and then right before we started shooting he said, ‘I have, like, a little bit of curveball idea.’… It definitely upped the ante. It was very uncomfortable to watch in this theatre with you all. It was my personal torture.”

The 37-year-old actress also gushed over her character in the second installment, calling it “probably my favourite character I’ve ever been fortunate enough to play.”

Paul Feig, who directed the thriller-comedy film, also spoke at the event, saying, “there were a lot of times in the development of this I tried to kill it because I was just like, ‘if we don’t get it right, let’s not do it’. We actually had a script that was green-lit, and we threw 70 percent out of it.”

In the 2018 original A Simple Favor, Lively portrayed both Emily Nelson and her estranged sister, Faith. They also had a third triplet – Charity – who was believed to have died at birth.

Emily kills Faith by drowning her in a lake and is later arrested after being exposed by her frenemy Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick).

The sequel to the 2018 original picks up from there, revealing that Emily’s triplet sister, Charity, never died but was secretly taken away by their aunt at birth.

Jessica Sharzer, the co-writer of Another Simple Favor said, noted that the twist involving Charity was not part of her original draft.

For the unversed, Feig’s directorial was released on March 7.